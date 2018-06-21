Police would like to speak to these men following a burglary in Warwick

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Warwick.

At around 8.40pm on Friday May 4, two men entered a premises on Wedgnock Lane.

Police would like to speak with these men.

It is believed they were then disturbed by site security and left the scene. It is not believed that anything was stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak to the men pictured, as they may have information which could help with the investigation.

If you recognise the men pictured, or saw any suspicious activity in the area on this time and date, please call PC Daniel James at Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 430 of 4 May 2018.

Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.