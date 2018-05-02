Police yet to disclose incidents linked to Kenilworth horse fair

The details of incidents linked to last weekend's horse fair in Kenilworth have yet to be disclosed by police.

The fair, which was heavily impacted by bad weather, took place on Saturday April 28 and Sunday April 29.

And while police said they believed were incidents as a result of the fair, a full review of the weekend has not yet been completed.

Inspector David Kettle of Warwickshire Police said: "There were a number of incidents that we believe were linked to the horse fair.

"We will be looking at these incidents as part of our review and can provide more details at a future date."

Rain had turned the site off Thickthorn Island into a mudbath, meaning visitor numbers were significantly down. The conditions meant organisers stopped allowing vehicles on the site for part of Saturday.

Inspector Kettle added: "The main issue relating to the fair was that onsite parking on the field became churned up with mud.

"This led to mud being transferred onto the road and eventually the onsite parking became unusable.

"The issues with parking onsite meant that the traffic needed to be actively managed by the police outside. However, the traffic through town was slow at times but was moving."

The next horse fair will be held on Saturday July 28 and Sunday July 29.