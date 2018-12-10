Council and residents mark opening of new affordable homes scheme in Leamington

The first phase of a new housing development in Leamington has been officially opened.

Last month saw the official opening of phase-one of the Station Approach redevelopment scheme, which also provides affordable housing.

Working in close partnership with Waterloo Housing, Homes England, Network Rail, Chiltern Railways and Stagecoach has enabled the Council to meet the requirements of the rail, train operators and commuters, in a scheme which once complete will provide 212 homes of which 75 per cent will be ‘affordable’.

Phase one, which is called Sayer Close is made up of 24 ‘affordable’ homes on a former brownfield waste site formerly occupied by Network Rail, Stagecoach and a car dealership.

New residents of Sayer Close joined representatives from Warwick District Council, Waterloo Housing and AC Lloyd in a commemorative tree planting ceremony to mark the opening of the phase.

Councillor Peter Phillips, Warwick District Councils portfolio holder for housing and property services, said: “It has always been this Council’s ambition to regenerate the area around Leamington railway station, and I am pleased that this part of Leamington is now providing vital affordable housing.

“We now have a vastly improved gateway to the town and a development to be proud of.”

Anthony Riley from Waterloo Housing Group said: “We are so pleased with the new homes at Sayer Close. It’s an excellent outcome for such a scheme to be built in the area.

“It is close to the town centre, meeting the demands of local people who either need rented homes or who want to take that first step on the ladder into Shared Ownership.

“Our work with our local partner A.C. Lloyd and Warwick District Council clearly demonstrates how a proactive partnership approach can meet the shortfall of this type of housing in the area – long may it continue on other sites in the district”.

Alistair Clark, Managing Director from A.C. Lloyd said: “It was a pleasure to build these homes at Sayer Close, for Waterloo Housing, and we look forward to delivering the rest of the new homes on this development during 2019.”