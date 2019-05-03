ELECTIONS: ‘HQ and lido controversies did not lead to my defeat’ says council leader

After his shocking defeat in today’s (Friday’s) local election, the former Tory leader of Warwick District Council says Brexit and HS2 were the reasons for his party’s loss of seats.

But in response to the whether the Leamington HQ and the Kenilworth lido closure plans played a part in the election, he said: “No, I don’t think so. Labour had a bad day too and they campaigned on the HQ issue. And on the doorstep, the lido rarely came up.”

He said that people realise the good work the council has done to leisure facilities in Leamington and Warwick, and hope that will be done in Kenilworth too.

He added: “I have had the honour and privledge to serve for 12 years at Kenilworth Park Hill, and as district council leader for five years.

“I am proud of what we have delivered and pleased that we have had some success in this election.

“On the doorstep, Brexit and HS2 were the concerns of the residents.

“However, we obviously haven’t got over our message across strongly enough and that is my main regret.”

Overall, the Tories lost control of the council. The Liberal Democrats and the Green Party made good gains, while Labour had a bad day - a pattern reflected across the country.

WDC ELECTION: Final makeup of Warwick District Council will be as follows:

Con: 19

Lib Dem: 9

Greens: 8

Lab: 5

Ind: 3