Find out which party took the most votes in the European elections for the Warwick district

The Liberal Democrats took the majority of the votes in the European elections for the Warwick district.

Newly-formed The Brexit Party also had a good night, mirroring the pattern across the country.

This national pattern showed that the two ‘main parties’ - Labour and Conservatives - took a big hit, while the parties standing on a clear Brexit message took most of the votes.

The results for the Warwick district were put forward to the overall West Midlands results, in which The Brexit Party took the majority of the votes.

Here are the results from the Warwick district:

Change UK - The Independent Group - 1,920

Conservative and Unionist Party - 4,406

Green Party - 8,289

Labour Party - 4,231

Liberal Democrats - 13,233

The Brexit Party - 11,207

UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 1,133

Rejected - 221

Total votes - 44,640

Electorate - 106,182

Turnout - 42%

Here are the overall results for the West Midlands:

Change UK - The Independent Group - 45,673

Conservative and Unionist Party - 135,279

Green Party - 143,520

Labour Party - 228,298

Liberal Democrats - 219,982

The Brexit Party - 507,152

UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 66,934

Spoilt papers - 8,378

Turnout - 33.1%