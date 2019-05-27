Find out which party took the most votes in the European elections for the Warwick district

The Liberal Democrats took the majority of the votes in the European elections for the Warwick district.
Newly-formed The Brexit Party also had a good night, mirroring the pattern across the country.
This national pattern showed that the two ‘main parties’ - Labour and Conservatives - took a big hit, while the parties standing on a clear Brexit message took most of the votes.
The results for the Warwick district were put forward to the overall West Midlands results, in which The Brexit Party took the majority of the votes.
Here are the results from the Warwick district:
Change UK - The Independent Group - 1,920
Conservative and Unionist Party - 4,406
Green Party - 8,289
Labour Party - 4,231
Liberal Democrats - 13,233
The Brexit Party - 11,207
UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 1,133
Rejected - 221
Total votes - 44,640
Electorate - 106,182
Turnout - 42%
Here are the overall results for the West Midlands:
Change UK - The Independent Group - 45,673
Conservative and Unionist Party - 135,279
Green Party - 143,520
Labour Party - 228,298
Liberal Democrats - 219,982
The Brexit Party - 507,152
UK Independence Party (UKIP) - 66,934
Spoilt papers - 8,378
Turnout - 33.1%