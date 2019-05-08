Warwick and Leamington MP continues bus safety campaign by meeting Transport Secretary

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has met the Transport Minister as part of his ongoing campaign to change the law around the hours that bus drivers can work.

Mr Western and the family of Rowan Fitzgerald - the seven-year-old Sydenham boy who was killed in a bus crash in Coventry in 2015 - met Chris Grayling MP on Tuesday to discuss proposals for bus drivers’ driving hours to be limited to 56 hours a week – and no more than 90 hours over any two consecutive weeks.

This is already the case for long-distance bus drivers and HGV drivers.

Matt has already presented his Ten-Minute Rule Bill, named Rowan’s Law, to the House of Commons.

He said: “We were pleased to meet with the Transport Minister to discuss Rowan’s Law.

“It was a productive meeting and while the Minister did not commit to change the law at this time, we will continue to make the argument that there should be tighter restrictions on bus drivers’ hours.

“We look forward to working with the Minister and others on this going forward.”

A statement from Rowan’s family says: “We strongly feel that there should be a change to the current law. If this proposal had been in place on the 3rd October 2015, then perhaps our beautiful boy Rowan Fitzgerald and the pedestrian Dora Hancox, who were both killed in this tragic bus crash, would be alive today.