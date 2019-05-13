Warwick and Leamington MP makes impassioned response to newspaper article questioning his expense claims for cycling

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has made an impassioned response on his social media pages to a newspaper article criticising him for claiming expenses for cycling around his constituency.

Responding to the article in the Sun on Sunday yesterday (May 12) Mr Western took to Facebook and Twitter with a lengthy post.

He said: "MP in ‘shock’ story by claiming LEGITIMATE expenses WHILE doing RIGHT thing!! (I guess that’s shocking..)

"In a week that saw Leamington registering the UK’s worst air quality [Thursday 9th May, 05.30], a complete non-story has been published in The Sun on Sunday this morning - insinuating that it is somehow a negative thing for me to be cycling around the constituency to events and meetings (even though claiming for miles cycled is legitimate and encouraged)!

"This is not what constituents tell me! They say they’re delighted I’m so visible and that I’m leading by example, cycling around our towns whenever possible. In fact I cycle a lot - as I did when I was a Councillor - as it is better for people’s health and easier for me in terms of parking.

"And here’s the deceit in the article: not only are cycle mileage expense claims considerably less than car mileage claims, but they are entirely within the IPSA (Parliamentary expense standards) guidelines on expenses and a common occurrence in both public and private sector organisations - as well as in Parliament!!

"It’s better for the environment, helps contribute to reducing congestion on our roads and better for the taxpayer.

"But it is also important as the expenses log is the only place where your constituency visits are registered.

"In fact, I would encourage more MPs to do this and practice what they preach after the discussions we have had on the climate emergency in recent weeks.

"The more representatives we have in Parliament who live and breathe their own values - the better.

"Must've been a slow news week!"