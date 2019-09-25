Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western responds to supreme court ruling on Boris Jonson's suspension of Parliament

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has responded to yesterday's supreme court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, said: “What a huge victory for democracy this is – the Supreme Court has ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully by suspending Parliament.”

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

He added: “Ever since Johnson called for this suspension, I have been speaking out against his actions.

"Constituents from across Warwick and Leamington have been in touch with me to share their anger and dismay over Johnson’s shear lack of respect for the people and for the democratic process.”

“This is another important victory in defeating Johnson’s plan to crash out with a disastrous No Deal Brexit.

"Leaving the EU in such a way would be a catastrophe for local people and businesses, with the Government themselves reluctantly having to disclose to us that there will be food price rises and medicine shortages, and the manufacturing industry telling us it will cost them greatly.”

“Now, MPs need to get back to Westminster and hold the Government to account.

"As I said last month at the #DefendOurDemocracy rally - we will win.”

Parliament continued sitting at 11.30am today (Wednesday September 25)