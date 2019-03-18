Warwick residents invited to Spring Court Leet meeting

Residents in Warwick are being invited to attend the annual Spring Court Leet meeting

The meeting takes place on March 26 at 7pm in The Ballroom at the Court House in Jury Street in Warwick.

It is a chance for residents to raise any concerns that they may have about matters in Warwick to Warwick Court Leet for their consideration to then be taken to the Lord of the Leet who is the Mayor of Warwick.

Historically the Courts Leet were the bodies that acted as the upholders of Law and Order throughout England from the Middle Ages until 1947.

The Warwick Court Leet is one of the few left in the country.

One of the court’s main duties is to receive ‘presentments’ from residents of the town. Presentments are matters that residents feel are ‘amiss and need rectifying, or matters which could benefit the town and/or townspeople’.

If these are accepted by the Court, the Steward will submit them to the relevant local authority, which would be the Town, District or County Council, and they are legally obliged to respond to the Court.

There are four Courts that take place annually of which the Spring and Autumn Courts are open to members of the public.

This is also a chance for the public to see the tradition of the historical court.

The Court Leet is also now responsible for organising the Warwick Beer Festival which raises money for local good causes.

If you would like to know more about the Court Leet go to: www.warwickcourtleet.co.uk