Popular Leamington bakery under new ownership set to have launch event

A popular bakery in Leamington that recently went under new ownership will be having an official launch event this week.

In January, Saffron Butcher became the new owner of bakery Sweet As, which is on Warwick Place in Leamington.

The Sweet As business was seen at many events and festivals in the Warwick District and also supplied local shops with cakes.

Saffron who had her own business in Warwick called Caking and Baking took over the Sweet As bakery and renamed the shop ‘Caking and Baking’.

She has been baking professionally for four years and has a diploma in sugarcraft. She was also asked to help recreate The Queen’s wedding cake in November.

As well as selling her own creations customers are still able to buy and order signature ‘Sweet As’ products.

Saffron will be hosting a special launch event for her new shop on Friday (March 9) and Saturday (March 10).

From 10am to 4pm on both days customer can also get a free cupcake as part of the launch event.

She said: “Our opening event is a chance for people to come and see the shop, meet the staff and try our fabulous cakes.

“We are also offering a 10 per cent discount on celebration cakes ordered in store during the two day event.”