Leamington curry house the Millenium Balti is hosting a fundraising night on Thursday (August 23) to support charities chosen by Whitnash Mayor Cllr Terry Shepherd and Miss England finalist Stephanie Wyatt.

The proceeds from the evening will be shared between “Dogs for Good” for Cllr Shepherd and Miss Wyatt's charity Beauty with a Purpose.

The doors will open at 5.30pm and it is expected to be a very busy night, so booking in advance is highly recommended.

To book a table call 425184.