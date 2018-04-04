Popular Warwickshire daffodil Sunday event cancelled

The Daffodil Sunday event at Newnham Paddox has been cancelled after heavy rain caused the ground to become waterlogged.

The event was planned to take place on Sunday,April 8, in Monks Kirby.

The yearly event is hosted by the Friends of the Revel C of E Churches and is held on the country estate of the Earl and Countess of Denbigh.

Had the event gone ahead, visitors would have been able to see displays of woodturning, beekeeping, owls, falcons and alpacas. Live music and a display of vintage tractors and cars had also been planned.

The group described the event as: “A really terrific family day out, and is held amid carpets of daffodils, woodlands and lakeside walks.”

To learn more about the Revel Group of Parishes, visit revelgroup.org or phone 01788 833993.