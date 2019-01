A Porsche parked in a Kenilworth road was vandalised by criminals earlier this week.

Between 5pm on Sunday January 27 and 10.30am on Monday January 28, offenders damaged the Porsche by denting and scratching it, including the passenger and driver’s side windows.

Police are now appealing for information.

Anyone who can help should call Warwickshire Police on on 101, quoting incident number 178 of January 28.