Portable ashtray giveaway as part of anti-litter campaign in Leamington

Thousands of portable ashtrays are being offered for free to smokers as part of Clean Up Britain's Now or Never anti-litter campaign in Leamington.

As part of the campaign, for which the Leamington Courier is a partner, Clean Up Britain wants to find out how we it cut down on cigarette litter by raising awareness of the issue and encouraging more people to use the portable ashtrays as part of the solution.

John Read of Clean Up Britain promotes the campaign

John Read, of Clean Up Britain, said: Very few people in Britain currently use portable ashtrays, but in Japan, for instance, 95 per cent of smokers use them.

"Britain and Japan are probably at two ends of the spectrum.

"Many people don't realise, but cigarettes are single-use plastic items, as they contain cellulose acetate, a form of plastic.

"There are 35 Billion sold in Britain every year, and the UN estimates that 70 per cent of these are littered.

A portable ashtray.

"Many of them are stubbed out on the pavement and kicked down drains, which is the worst thing to do as cigarettes are toxic, and they pollute rivers and streams.

"They can also poison animals."

Readers who would like a free ashtray and to take part in a short survey from which they can win a prize of £500 or ten additional prizes of £50 can email john.read@cleanupbritain.org

For more information about the campaign visit www.itsnowornever.org.uk or about Clean Up Britain visit www.cleanupbritain.org