Praise for bystander who performed CPR on a patient found collapsed in a Leamington Street

A 'good bystander' helped a man who was found in a critical condition in a Leamington street.

Yesterday (Tuesday August 10) emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to an incident in Packington Place.

When a team from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived at the scene they found someone already administering CPR to the man.

Emergency services were called to the scene. Photo by WMAS

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.47pm to reports of a medical emergency at a car park in Packington Place in Leamington.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition with good bystander CPR already in progress.

"Staff continued with treatment and the patient’s condition improved.

"He was then conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”