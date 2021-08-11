Praise for bystander who performed CPR on a patient found collapsed in a Leamington Street
Emergency services were called to the scene
A 'good bystander' helped a man who was found in a critical condition in a Leamington street.
Yesterday (Tuesday August 10) emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to an incident in Packington Place.
When a team from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived at the scene they found someone already administering CPR to the man.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.47pm to reports of a medical emergency at a car park in Packington Place in Leamington.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene.
"On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition with good bystander CPR already in progress.
"Staff continued with treatment and the patient’s condition improved.
"He was then conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”
A spokesperson from the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance said: "Our Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance was tasked to a medical incident at 14.53 and were on scene at 15.08pm - the crew were stood down on scene."