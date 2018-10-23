Prizes galore in Leamington's Pumpkin Path for Halloween 2018

Follow the clues spread across retailers around the town to be in with a chance of winning great prizes - and have Halloween fun at the same time.

More treats than ever before will be up for grabs in Leamington’s Pumpkin Path with a record number of town centre outlets entering into the Halloween spirit.

Dozens of businesses have signed up to be part of the trail of pumpkins leading to prizes totalling £500.



The Pumpkin Path, now in its third year, is organised by BID Leamington and will take place from tomorrow, Saturday October 27 to Halloween itself, Wednesday October 31.



It challenges shoppers to collect at least 10 hidden clues from participating outlets to reveal the secret location of a brown postbox. Here they can enter a grand prize draw to win a family meal for four, a hamper plus games and puzzles.



A host of other prizes have all been kindly donated by local businesses including Libertine Burgers, Berylune, Royal Spa Centre, Nando’s, Procaffeinate and Ember Home. Special treats are also on offer to those in fancy dress.