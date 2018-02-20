Pub bosses to take over the helm of Warwick pub tonight

Pub bosses from The Peach Pub Company including co-founder Lee Cash will be taking over running of a Warwick pub tonight (Tuesday).

Lee, his fellow co-founders Hamish Stoddart and Jo Eames and many of the team from the pub company’s base will be taking the helm tonight at the Rose and Crown to give the usual team an evening off and to thank them for their hard work.

Pub manager Emma Bissell and her 21-strong team will be enjoying a well-deserved night out while they leave the running of the pub in their bosses’ hands.

For Lee, it’s a welcome return to a pub he first ran 15 years ago at the age of 27, when he and his business partner Hamish set up the Peach Pub Company.

The Rose and Crown was their first pub and since then the pair have gone on to open 18 more pubs including The One Elm in Stratford, The Almanack in Kenilworth and The Star and Garter in Leamington.

Lee will be back behind the bar pulling pints and chatting to guests tonight from 6pm, with Hamish on glass collection and Jo, who buys the wine for the pubs, helping guests pick out a glass or two to drink.

Peach’s operations director Chris Stagg will be deputy manager for the night as well as spinning the decks; Peach’s Warwickshire director David Cumberlidge will also be behind the bar, whilst the marketing and accounts team will wait on tables.

For reservations please go to www.roseandcrownwarwick.co.uk or call 01926 411117.