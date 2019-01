A woman's purse was stolen from her handbag while she was in Talisman square last week.

Between 1pm and 2.45pm on Friday January 25, a thief managed to take the woman's purse from her handbag. The purse contained bank cards.

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 225 of January 25.