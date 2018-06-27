RAF flyover as part of flight-themed Cubbington Fun Day in July

Cubbington Fun Day will be based around flight this year with a fancy dress competition and a special flyover to fit the theme.

The event will take place at and around the Cliff Cleaver Pavilion and the playing field on Sunday July 8 from 2pm to 6pm.

At 3.10pm those attending will be treated to the spectacle of a flypast by a Dakota from the RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Visitors are also being encouraged to come in flight based fancy dress with the prize of a Flight Simulator experience with Aero’s of Baginton to be awarded to the person judged to have the best costume.

The event will also include a car boot sale charging £5 per car, a tug of war, hot food and a tombola.

There will also be a dog show and pet service, children’s and adults races a licensed bar, cream teas and cakes and a raffle.

Royal Spa Brass will be providing some of the entertainment for the event.

The band have said: “We’re delighted to be part of the entertainment at this year’s Cubbington Fun Day.

“We’ll be playing a programme of music full of old and new favourites, with a strong airforce theme.

“And if you’ve ever fancied trying a brass instrument for yourself, visit our stall for a chance to have a go.”

Stalls can be booked for £10 per pitch and anyone with an unusual mode of transport or a classic car is being encouraged to take part in an unusual vehicle show.

For more information about the event call 07766 221877, email info@cubbingtonfunday.co.uk or visit www.cubbingtonfunday.co.uk.