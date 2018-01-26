Rate of rough sleeping in Warwick district highest in West Midlands

The rate of rough sleepers in Warwick district in proportion to the number of households is the highest in the West Midlands, government figures have revealed.

Warwick district had 3.4 rough sleepers per 10,000 households in autumn 2017, higher than Stratford which had 3.1, as well as Rugby and Birmingham which both had 1.3.

The figures released by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government do not include people who are in hostels, shelters or who are sofa surfers.

Nationally, the figures show rough sleeping has increased by 15 per cent since last year, and has risen for the seventh year in a row.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western described the situation as 'scandalous' on Twitter.

Warwick District Council has been contacted for comment.