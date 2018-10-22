Razorlight to play free gig at Head record store in Leamington next week

Indie rock band Razorlight will play a free gig at Head in Leamington on Monday (October 29).

Led by Johnny Borrell the band, known for hits in the mid-noughties such as America and In the Morning, will play live at the store in the lower mall of the Royal Priors shopping centre from 1pm.

Their self-titled second album debuted at number one in the UK album chart.

The band will be signing copies of their new album Olympus Sleeping which will be released on Friday (October 26).

They are set to tour the UK in December.

Johnny said: “We’ve been away for a long time and wanted to give more to the fans than just one single.

"I’m really excited about the album and really excited about doing Razorlight again.”

Space for the event will be limited but free for all at the moment (plan ahead & get down early).

Copies of the album on vinyl also might be limited.