Greggs wants you to choose doughnuts with holes - this is why

Greggs is known for its tasty treats, ranging from meat-filled pasties and sandwiches to a variety of sweet snacks (Photo: Shutterstock)

Greggs is known for its tasty treats, ranging from meat-filled pasties and sandwiches to a variety of sweet snacks.

But the bakery chain is now pledging to fight the increasing problem of obesity by encouraging customers to buy certain doughnuts from its range.

This comes as part of a new government obesity strategy, with the food industry as a whole having promised to reduce sugar content, as well as offer customers healthier alternatives.

Different doughnuts

Greggs is planning on mixing up its display counters, putting its ring doughnuts in the spotlight in a bid to encourage customers to choose them over their selection of filled doughnuts.

The bakery has also introduced a wider range of ring doughnuts, which generally contain fewer calories than filled ones.

A Greggs filled jam doughnut contains 245 calories, while its triple chocolate doughnut has 341 calories.

In comparison, the glazed ring doughnut contains 191 calories, and also has the lowest fat content in comparison with the rest of the chain’s doughnuts.

Greggs' CEO, Roger Whiteside, recently told a childhood obesity conference that ring doughnuts do remove some of the calorie intake.

Speaking to The Times, Mr Whiteside said, “The ring doughnuts are between 200 and 300 calories, the ball doughnuts are between 300 and 400 calories.

"People like big cakes, not little cakes . . . we know that we shouldn’t be encouraging people to eat large cakes... but the problem is you have to go with demand.”

The bakery chain is now pledging to fight the increasing problem of obesity by encouraging customers to buy certain doughnuts from its range (Photo: Shutterstock)

Festive menu 2019

Greggs’ Christmas Menu is back for 2019, with a variety of tasty treats available for customers.

The much-loved festive bake is now back in stores, with other delicious goods being rolled out across the month.

Sweet Mince Pies, the Christmas Lunch Sandwich, Pigs Under Blanket Baguette, Salted Caramel Latte, Mint Mocha and Mint Hot Chocolate are also all available to buy now.

Christmas Tiffin Bites and Christmas Shortbread Bites will also be available from 14 November, with Christmas Tree Biscuits, Christmas Novelty Biscuits, Christmas Cake Slices, Christmas Penguin Biscuits, and Christmas Ring Buns all available from 18 November 2019.