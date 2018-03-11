Reopening date revealed for Halfords at Leamington Shopping Park

A reopening date for the Halfords at the Leamington Shopping Park has now been announced.

The store has been closed for more than four months after there was a major fire at the unit.

The fire happened during the early hours of Saturday November 4, where four fire engines were sent to the scene, which included two from Leamington, one from Kenilworth and one from Southam.

Since the fire the retail unit has been closed.

According to Halfords back in December, work was taking place at the site to repair the fire damage but at the time they were unable to say when they would be reopening.

Halfords has now set a date for their reopening but the store also appears to be moving to a different unit.

According to a spokesperson from Halfords, the store will be leaving their current unit and moving next to the New Look store on the same retail park. They are expecting to open on March 26.