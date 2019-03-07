Residents across Warwick district encouraged to buy a 'piece of history' this week

Residents across the Warwick district are being encouraged to buy a 'piece of history' this week.

The Warwick Poppies 2018 project committee will be holding two ‘poppy day’ sales where people can buy some of the thousands of handmade poppies that made up the massive community tribute.

More than 60,000 handmade poppies were used in the community tribute. Photo supplied.

St Mary’s Church in Warwick was decorated with 62,438 poppies for the community tribute from October 5 to December 9, which marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.

The poppies were made by people from all over the UK and some were also sent from places across the globe, including the US.

Now thousands of the poppies will be on sale.

Helen Fitzpatrick from the Warwick Poppies project committee said: “Warwick Poppies 2018 was a community tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice and we are now delighted to be able to share these amazing poppies back into the community.

Some of the thousands of poppies that will be on sale. Photo supplied.

“The poppies were made with love by hundreds of people, dedicated to the thousands who gave their lives for our security today, displayed with pride and now shared throughout the world as a living heritage.

“These first two sale days are an opportunity for everyone to own a bit of that tribute and people can choose their own.

“There will be thousands of poppies available in return for a donation to our funds.

“We know of one person who is keen to specially buy purple poppies - made to commemorate animals. Some people are looking to acquire a lot of poppies, to make their own personal tribute, others may simply want one or two.

Some of the poppies up for sale. Photo supplied.

“Additionally, there will be some other items for sale, including ceramic coasters and mugs. Two beautiful prayers have been written to accompany the poppies, for those who may be interested.

“All we ask is that folk make a sensible donation to our funds, so we can pass every penny on to the two charities.

“Already we have donated £20,000 to both the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and St Mary’s Church. All money raised by these poppy sales will also be shared equally between the two charities.”

Since the tribute was dismantled a number of poppies have already been sent to new homes.

Helen added: “Already poppies are winging their way to America, Romania, South Africa, the Royal Fusiliers Garrison Church, a church in Norfolk and several Warwickshire churches.

“We shall also be creating small display boards that will be given to homes for the elderly and other places.”

The Warwick Poppies project committee will be holding two poppy sale days. The first one will take place tomorrow (Friday March 8) and a second one will take place on Saturday. The sales will take place at St Mary’s Church in Warwick from 10am to 4pm.

Warwick mayor Richard Eddy, will be joining the project committee during the Saturday sale at noon.

Memorabilia folders telling the story of the Warwick Poppies 2018 community project will also be on display.

Refreshments will also be available during the sales.

Poppies can be purchased using cash or cheque.