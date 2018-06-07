Residents urged to support local businesses following news Leamington’s House of Fraser will close

Residents are being urged to support the business they ’know and love’ following the announcement that Leamington’s House of Fraser store is set to close.

Earlier today it was announced that 31 House of Fraser stores are set to close.

Leamington's House of Fraser store. Photo provided by Google Street View.

Leamington’s store, which is located on the Parade, was named as one of the stores set to close.

According to the House of Fraser Archive Leamington’s House of Fraser used to be an Army and Navy branch and was renamed Rackhams in 1976.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “It is more important than ever that we work together to support the businesses we know and love.

“We are sad to hear the news of House of Fraser as it has been in the heart of Leamington for some time.

“This is a decision that has been taken nationally and is affecting stores right across the UK.

“Our thoughts are with the staff as we have come to know there is something wonderful about them and their commitment to serving the customers of the town.

“In recent months, BID Leamington has supported House of Fraser’s efforts to collaborate with independent businesses in the town to showcase the local offer and enhance the shopping experience.

“This type of creative partnership is something we are keen to foster as our independent sector is particularly important and continues to prove itself to be agile and innovative.

“The BID has been recently renewed and an important part of our role is helping to support businesses and guide change so we will also look to work with the landlord and other partners to do this.”