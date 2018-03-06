Residents warned to be vigilant after Warwick woman loses more than £1,000 in phone scam

Police are warning people to remain vigilant after a resident in Warwick had more than £1,000 taken from her in a phone scam.

A woman in Warwick recently received a phone call from a person claiming that they were from HMRC.

The person on the phone told the woman that she owed the HMRC over £3,000 in taxes.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Safter Neighbourhood Team said: “She told the woman to attend ‘WH Smith’ and buy £1,500 in iTunes App Store vouchers and to then go to a quiet place and give the codes over the phone to her and this would act as a payment.

“Unfortunatly the request was carried out, and all the relevant enquiries are being carried out by ourselves and partner agencies.

“HMRC will not make calls asking for debts to be paid in this way.”

If you have information that you believe may be in connection to this incident, call Warwickshire Police on 101.