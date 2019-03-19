Restore Kenilworth Lido campaign hits funding goal

Campaign group Restore Kenilworth Lido has reached its crowdfunding goal to explore the possibility of launching a judicial appeal against plans to close the town's outdoor swimming pool.

Over the weekend, the group' s Crowd Justice Funding appeal passed its original target of £2500, 13 days ahead of the closing date.

A legal opinion on the process followed by Warwick District Council to reach a decision to permanently close the outdoor swimming pool in Abbey Fields later this year is currently being sought - which will determine the next steps to be taken by the campaign group.

Speaking on Monday, group member Martin Seaton said: " Once again Restore Kenilworth Lido thank all of the residents in Kenilworth, its surrounding areas and people further afield who have pledged.

"As of today the Funding appeal stands at £2,536 and it will remain open until the end of the month as a stretch target of an additional £500 has been set to build up a small reserve."

The group's Keep Kenilworth Outdoor Pool postcard campaign is in full swing and approximately 40 postcards are being delivered to councillors at the district council's Riverside House headquarters in Leamington each week containing messages from members of the public as to why they would like to see the outdoor facility retained in Abbey Fields.

Restore Kenilworth Lido would particularly like to see more messages from children and would encourage parents to support them.

The postcards can be picked up from and deposited at either Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square or Tree House bookshop in The Square.

The group has been assured by Everyone Active, which manages the facility at Abbey Fields and Warwick District Council, that the outdoor pool will open in May.

But members are concerned about the current state of the pool which has been uncovered over the winter months and are urging others who have the same concerns to raise the issue with the council's leisure services.

The group remain active on Facebook and Twitter and up to date information can be found on its website at www.restorekenilworthlido.org.uk