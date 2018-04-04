Road closures for HS2 survey works in Burton Green and off Crackley Lane

Part of Crackley Lane and roads in Burton Green will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday April 6 to allow HS2 to carry out survey works.

The junction of Hob Lane, Cromwell Lane and Red Lane will be partially closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on both days, and traffic will be controlled using portable traffic signals.

And Crackley Lane between Cryfield Grange Road and Blind Lane will be completely closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on both days.

Both closures are in place to allow HS2 to carry out ground surveys, drainage surveys and land surveys.

Part of Coventry Road has also had temporary lights on it for survey work yesterday (Tuesday April 3) and today (Wednesday April 4).