Robbers threaten woman with knife and steal her Land Rover after she walked her dogs in Kenilworth

A woman was threatened with a knife and had her Land Rover stolen by robbers after she walked her dogs in Kenilworth yesterday (Tuesday April 10).

The woman in her 30s was in a lay by near to the Kenilworth Tennis Club in Crackley Lane at around 2.20pm having just finished walking her dogs.

Two males then approached her, threatened her with a knife and then drove off in her white Land Rover.

Police could not say whether the incident was linked to Monday's attempted theft of a Land Rover from Rouncil Lane.

Detective Constable Suky Beard said: "This was a terrifying incident for the victim. She has provided us with a detailed description of the offenders and we hope the public will be able to help us identify them.

"The victim reported that she saw the men acting suspiciously in the area around the tennis club at about 1.30pm. We'd like to hear from people who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

"We are aware that there was an incident in which a number of men attempted to steal a Landrover in Kenilworth on Monday (9 April). We're not sure whether the incidents are linked at this time but the local safer neighbourhood officers are aware of both incidents and have plans in place to address the issue."

The man with the knife was described as being white, aged 20-24, just under 6 foot tall, of lean build, with mousey blond hair, high cheekbones, big blue eyes and a pale face.

He was wearing a pale green hoody with the hood up and a diamond shaped yellow logo on the top left, and washed out grey straight cut jeans. He had a Coventry accent.

The other man was white, of similar build to the other man but slightly smaller, with short black hair gelled back, dark brown eyes, a pale face and a closely cropped black beard. He was wearing a black sweater with white bits in it and washed out grey straight cut jeans.

Anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 188 of Tuesday April 10.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.