Rotary Club arranges Santa visits to Royal Priors in Leamington

The Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa has arranged visits from Santa to the Royal Priors shopping centre on weekends running up to Christmas.

The visits, which take place by the Christmas tree on the upper level of the shopping centre, will run from 10am to 4pm on Saturday December 15 and Saturday December 22, and from 11am to 3pm on Sunday December 16 and Sunday December 23.

Santa will chat to the children about what they want for Christmas, give them special toy and have photos taken with them.

The charge is £5 for the first child and £3 each for the 2nd and 3rd, with no charge for any additional children.

Proceeds will go the rotary club’s chosen charities for the year.

Every family has a chance to win a big teddy bear in the free raffle.