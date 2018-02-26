Royal Mail set to raise cost of first and second class stamps

Royal Mail is set to raise the price of first and second class stamps by two pence this March.

From March 26 the price of a First Class stamp will increase by 2p to 67p and the price of a Second Class stamp will increase by 2p to 58p.

The price of a Large Letter First Class stamp will also rise by 3p to 101p; a Large Letter Second Class stamp will rise by 3p to 79p. Royal Mail has said that the price rises will ensure the sustainability of the Universal Postal Service.

In a statement Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail understands that many companies and households are finding it hard in the current economic environment. “As a result, we have considered any pricing changes very carefully and in doing so have sought to minimise any impact on our customers.” “These changes are necessary to help ensure the sustainability of the Universal Postal Service.”