Rubber matting in a Lillington park was found on fire yesterday evening (Thursday April 26).

At around 8.55pm, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service received several calls to a fire in Mason Avenue Park. One crew from Leamington attended.

On arrival, the crew found the park's rubber matting being well alight.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire using an aqua pack. It was completely put out at just after 9.25pm.