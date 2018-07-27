Rugby man charged with burglary from Warwick castle

A Rugby man has been charged in connection with a burglary at Warwick Castle and an attempted theft at a church in Ladbroke, Southam.

David Edwin Neal, 60 of Lytham Road, was arrested and charged yesterday (Thursday 27 July) with one count of burglary and one count of attempted theft.

He will appear at Warwickshire Justice Centre on 10 August 2018.

The charges are in connection with an incident at Warwick Castle on Monday July 16 and an incident at a church in Ladbroke, Southam, on Saturday 14 July.

Anybody with information in connection with the incidents can call Warwickshire Police on 101.