Rural land in Kenilworth could be sold to housing developers in auction

Three patches of land in rural Kenilworth are being auctioned off to housing developers later this month.

Developers will bid for the three plots of land off Rouncil Lane next to Fernwood Farm at the auction on Wednesday July 18, to be held at the the Village Urban Resort in Coventry.

The plots of land cover ten acres altogether. The largest by far is the first plot - which is eight acres. Auctioneers Lovetts believe it will sell for between £150,000 and £200,000.

The second parcel of land up for sale is approximately 1.8 acres, with a guide price of between £50,000 and £75,000.

The final plot is much smaller at around 0.2 acres, and is expected to go for between £20,000 and £30,000.

Estate agents Loveitts are confident all three plots will create a 'bidding frenzy' at the auction.

Loveitts director and auctioneer Sally Smith said: "These are three impressive parcels of land, nestled in an idyllic part of the Warwickshire countryside.

"We know that houses in Kenilworth are highly sought after due to the charm and character of this historic town, so we are confident that any development will be in great demand."

There is currently no planning permission for housebuilding on the sites, and none of them have been identified in Warwick district's Local Plan.