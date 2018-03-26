Salaries of top Warwick District Council officers announced

The salaries of Warwick District Council's top officers in the last financial year have been announced.

The starting pay and maximum pay of the eight highest-grade council roles in the 2017/18 financial year were detailed in a report approved by the district council's employment committee on Wednesday March 21.

A spokesman said the council aimed to have a pay package that was ‘appropriate and fair.’

Chief executive Chris Elliott was revealed to have a starting salary of £98,652, rising to a maximum of £108,015.

The two deputy chief executives, Bill Hunt and Andy Jones, each had a starting salary of £81,158 rising to £87,921.

Head of finance Mike Snow received a salary of £71,793, rising to £77,516.

And the head of housing services Lisa Barker, head of neighbourhood services Robert Hoof, head of cultural services Rose Winship, head of development services Dave Barber, and head of health and community protection Marianne Rolfe all earned the same - £57,549 rising to £62,349.

All staff will continue to be paid the living wage, which will be £8.45 an hour from Sunday April 1. The policy was brought in during October 2014.