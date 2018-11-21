Santa's route around Kenilworth announced

Santa Claus is coming to Kenilworth once again, and his route around the town has been revealed.

Kenilworth Round Table has managed to get Santa to visit the town again this year on his sleigh.

Rob Eason, Kenilworth Round Table Chairman, said: "All those helping Santa are volunteers and give up their evenings to help Kenilworth get into the Christmas spirit.

"All the money we collect goes to local good causes, especially our annual Senior Citizens’ Party in March. We would also like to thank Listers Honda Coventry, who have once again supplied the car to pull Santa’s sleigh."

Routes commence at 6.30pm on a weekday and 5.30pm at a weekend. All routes aim to be finished by 8.30pm. to complete all routes by 8.30pm.

Rob also warned that sometimes not all streets can be visited on a particular night due to things like weather conditions.

The routes and dates are as follows:

Friday November 30: High Street Light Switch On

Saturday December 1: Stoneleigh Rd, Finham Rd, Lulworth Park, Whitehead Dr, Mill End, Dalehouse Ln, Garlick Dr, Best Avenue, Broomybank, Watling Rd, Redfern Ave, Glendale Ave, Woodmill Meadow, Forge Rd, Northvale Close, Winn Close, Butler Rd

Sunday December 2: Warwick Road Light Switch On

Monday December 3: St Nicholas Ave, Roseland Rd, St Johns St, Guy Rd, Leycester Rd, Mortimer Rd, Dudley Rd, Beauchamp Rd, Walkers Way, Dryden Close, Moorlands Ave, Latimer Close

Tuesday December 4: Fishponds Rd, John O'Gaunt Rd, Ceasar Rd, Willoughby Ave, Archer Rd, Lunn Ave, Scott Rd, Oaks Rd, Avon Rd, Percy Rd, Rounds Hill, Beechwood Croft

Wednesday December 5: Knowle Hill, Frythe Close, Common Lane, Highland Road, Inchbrook Road, Woodland Road, Coventry Road (from Common Lane down Crackley Hill) Laneham Place, Redthorn Grove, Arbourfield, Leagh Close

Thursday December 6: Beehive Hill, Clinton Ln, Castle Hill, De Montfort Rd, Priorsfield Rd, Woodcote Ave, Cobbs Road, Grange Ave, Quarry Road, Elizabeth Way,

Friday December 7: Leamington Rd, Warwick Road, Rouncil Ln, Sovereign Cl, Towers Cl, Bullimore Gr, Suncliff Drive, Lindsey Cres, Sunshine Close, Newey Dr, Swift Close, Gardener Way

Saturday December 8: Farmer Ward Rd, Thonby Ave, Arden Rd, Windy Arbour (south of Thornby) Ferndale, Birches Lane, Jordan Close, Thickthorn Close, The Gardens, Ebourne Close, The Conifers, Lime Grove, Ash Drive, Laburnum Ave, Hermitage Way, Moseley Road, Blackthorn Road

Sunday December 9: Elmdene Road, Ashfield Road, Brook Road, Eden Croft, Sunningdale Ave, Tulip Tree Ave, Tintagel Grove,Dunvegan Close, Inveraray Close, Casita Grove, Seeking Drive, Newfield Av, Barford Road, Kineton Road, Arbour Close, Windy Arbor (north Thornby to Leyes)

Monday December 10: Henry St, Arthur St, Spring Lane, Pipers Lane, Cherry Orchard, Whitemoor Rd, Park Hill, Wincott Close, Holmewood Court, Webster Ave, Albion Street, Hyde Road, Upper Rosemary Hill

Tuesday December 11: Whateleys Dr, Priory Rd, Station Rd, Bertie Rd, Waverley Rd, Reeve Drive, Offa Drive, Clarendon Rd, Southbank Rd, Harger Court, Drew Cres, Glebe Cres,

Wednesday December 12: Lower Ladyes Hill, Windmill Close, Hawkesworth Drive, Tainters Hill, Southfield Drive, Convent Close, Littleton Close, Fennyland Lane, Moss Grove, Coventry Road (up to Common lane)

Thursday December 13: Queens Road, Faircroft, Regency, Queens Close, Barrow Road, Barrowfield Rd, Randall Road, Mercia Av, Greville Road, Forrest Road, Castle Road, Borrowell Lane, Brookside Ave, Highfield Close, Siddeley Ave, Talisman Close

Friday December 14: Fieldgate Ln, Amherst Rd, Pears Cl, New Street, Malthouse Ln, Berkeley Rd, High St, Manor Road, Gloster Drive, School Lane, Lawrence Gardens, Elmbank Road,

Saturday December 15: Canterbury Close, Edwards Grove, Stansfield Grove, Heyville Croft, Mountbatten Ave, Glasshouse Lane, Mayfield Dr, Dencer Dr, Cashmore Rd, Turton Way, Cornhill Grove, Leyes Lane (part), Tappinger, Arlidge, Courthouse Croft, Riley Close, Wordsworth Drive, Jackson Grove

Sunday December 16: Villiers Rd, Bodnant Way, Westonbirt, Sturley, Allett Grove, Wilson Grove, Chatsworth Grove, Pencraig, Thurlestane Close, Hidcote Road, Denewood Way, Saville Gr, Trentham Gardens, Chatsworth Grove, Harlech Close, Ilam Park, Raglan Grove, The Wardens, Tisdale Rise, Rawnsley Dr, Leyes Lane, Jacox Cr, Keeling Rd, Beech Drive, Parkfield Drive, Park Close, Field Close, Nason Grove

Monday December 17: Spare night