Santa's visit to Leek Wootton in doubt, Round Table says

Kenilworth Round Table has said Santa is unlikely to visit Leek Wootton on his routes due to the group's low membership this year.

In a Facebook post today (Wednesday December 5), Kenilworth Round Table said Santa could not visit the village, as well as certain cul-de-sacs in Kenilworth, unless more volunteers help.

Eight volunteers are needed per night to make the Santa route happen, and each Round Table member has to commit to at least five nights in December with their current membership.

It is hoped Leek Wootton could be visited on Monday December 17 if more volunteers come forward, but this 'could not be guaranteed'.

Ian Grigg of Kenilworth Round Table said: "Leek Wootton has been a place that we've traditionally tried to include. But even if we get volunteers we still need Round Table members to help.

"It's another night away from their families. We can only ask so much of our members before it impacts on their lives."

Ian said the solution would be more people joining Round Table so Leek Wootton can be visited next year.

"We're very keen to recruit more volunteers. Volunteers on the night would be great, but in the long term we'd like people to consider joining Round Table."

Anyone wishing to volunteer or join Round Table should visit their website