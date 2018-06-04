School art exhibition at Warwick church

An annual school art exhibition will be on display in St Mary’s church in Warwick this month.

Pupils from Myton, Aylesford, Warwick School, King’s High, Warwick Prep, Ridgeway, St Mary Immaculate, Woodloes, Newburgh and Emscote schools have all entered a variety of work for display.

The variety of art includes paintings, photographs, statues, pottery and unusual, as well as craft works.

The Exhibition opens on Friday June 15 and runs until Sunday July 1.

Admission is free during Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4.30pm and on Sundays from 12.30pm to 4.30pm with the last entry at 4pm.

Judging takes place on Thursday June 14.

St Mary’s will also be hosting a work of art remembering the bombing of Dresden at the end of the Second World War called ‘The Angel of Dresden’.

The artist, Charles Walker Hazzard, said: “The piece reminds us of the effort towards peace and reconciliation Coventry has sought with Dresden and to subsequent spheres of conflict.”

The piece is on loan from Coventry Cathedral and can be viewed at St Mary’s from June 10 to June 29 2018.