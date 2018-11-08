School pupils provide poignant Remembrance Day display for Royal Priors in Leamington

Schoolchildren's beautiful and poignant handiwork is being displayed at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington to mark Remembrance Day.

Shopping centre bosses invited Clapham Terrace Primary School pupils to take part in a dedicated workshop, which took them on an educational journey through the history of the First World War and the meaning behind the poppy.

From left to right: Pupils from Clapham Terrace Primary School, Oliver, Isaac, Rocco, Robert, Emilia and Eli with Sarah Jones from Royal Priors (centre left) and teaching assistant Jitka pose with their Poppy Exhibition.

They also created a commemorative poppy display which is now up in the shopping centre.

Kate Solomons, who held the workshop at the Leamington school, said: "100 years ago the First World War ended, and a new world began.

"It is the experience of those who lived through it that has shaped the world we live in today.

“The shopping centre , in partnership with the children at Clapham Terrace Primary School, created a beautiful memorial to mark this momentous occasion.

"It not only gave the children a chance to get creative but also learn all about those who served, sacrificed and changed our world."

The poppy display will be in the centre for the whole of November.

Sarah Jones, Royal Priors manager, said: “Everyone at the centre was so excited to see these impressive creations assembled in the centre for the community to enjoy.

"It's a wonderful acknowledgement and fitting tribute to our fallen heroes.

“This has been such a positive partnership, in not only helping to bring such an important part of our history alive but also in working together as a community to deliver such a poignant tribute.”

