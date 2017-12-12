Schools that will be closed today (Tuesday) in and around the Warwick District

On Monday thousands of schools across the country were closed because of the snow.
Due to the continued icy weather several schools in and around the Warwick District and in the Rugby Borough have decided to remain closed today (Tuesdau)
Here is the list so far of the schools that will continue to be closed today due to the weather conditions.
The list may be updated if more schools announce closures this morning.
All Saints C.Of E. (VA) Primary School, Leek Wootton
Ashlawn School, Rugby
Bishops Tachbrook C.Of E. Primary School
Briar Hill Infant School
Budbrooke Primary School
Burton Green C of E Primary School
Cawston Grange Primary School
Coten End Primary School
Cubbington C.Of E. Primary School
Harbury C.Of E. Primary School
Kenilworth Nursery School
Kineton C.Of E. Primary School
Kineton High School
Kingsway Community Primary School
Lawrence Sheriff School
Lillington Nursery and Primary School
Milverton Primary School
North Leamington School
Our Lady & St. Teresa’s Catholic Primary School
Ridgeway School
Round Oak School
Rugby Free Secondary School
Rugby High School
St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Leamington
St. Margaret’s C.Of E. Junior School
St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Henley in Arden
St. Paul’s C.Of E. Primary School, Leamington
The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College
The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School
The Priors School
Trinity Catholic School
Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School
Warwick Nursery School
Wellesbourne C.Of E. Primary School
Whitnash Nursery School