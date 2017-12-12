Schools that will be closed today (Tuesday) in and around the Warwick District

On Monday thousands of schools across the country were closed because of the snow.

Due to the continued icy weather several schools in and around the Warwick District and in the Rugby Borough have decided to remain closed today (Tuesdau)

Here is the list so far of the schools that will continue to be closed today due to the weather conditions.

The list may be updated if more schools announce closures this morning.

All Saints C.Of E. (VA) Primary School, Leek Wootton

Ashlawn School, Rugby

Bishops Tachbrook C.Of E. Primary School

Briar Hill Infant School

Budbrooke Primary School

Burton Green C of E Primary School

Cawston Grange Primary School

Coten End Primary School

Cubbington C.Of E. Primary School

Harbury C.Of E. Primary School

Kenilworth Nursery School

Kineton C.Of E. Primary School

Kineton High School

Kingsway Community Primary School

Lawrence Sheriff School

Lillington Nursery and Primary School

Milverton Primary School

North Leamington School

Our Lady & St. Teresa’s Catholic Primary School

Ridgeway School

Round Oak School

Rugby Free Secondary School

Rugby High School

St. Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Leamington

St. Margaret’s C.Of E. Junior School

St. Mary’s Catholic Primary School, Henley in Arden

St. Paul’s C.Of E. Primary School, Leamington

The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College

The Dassett C.Of E. Primary School

The Priors School

Trinity Catholic School

Tysoe C.Of E. Primary School

Warwick Nursery School

Wellesbourne C.Of E. Primary School

Whitnash Nursery School