Seafaring Leamington resident Daphne’s still going strong aged 100

During the Second World War Daphne Hinton was a WREN who became part of the code-breaking team at Bletchley Park.

The resident of Arden House in Leamington - the town in which she lived for most of her life - has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Daphne Hinton recently celebrated her 100th Birthday. She received a telegram from the Queen to congratulate her for reaching the milestone.

Despite living in a land-locked town, Daphne’s passion has always been going to sea.

She was purser on the Sir Winston Churchill, a sail training ship, in 1976 and has also been part of the crew on the Jubilee Sailing Trust’s Tenacious - which was specially designed for those with disabilities, the last time at 95 years of age.

After the war she married Denys Hinton, an architect, who became Professor of Architecture at Aston University.

Their daughter Sarah was born at the former Warneford Hospital in Leamington and their first home in Leamington was in Clarendon Square the same road where Arden House is located.

While living in Warwick Daphne took on the role of Witness Support at the law courts and became a hospital visitor and a helper at the shop in St Mary’s Church.

She was a keen swimmer up to the age of 97, a flat green bowler until last year and a Thai chi instructor aged 85.