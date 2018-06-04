Search for occupants during flat fire in Leamington

Crews from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to emergency calls of 'persons reported' at a flat fire in Leamington on Sunday evening (May 3).

The incident took place in Warwick Terrace at around 7pm.

Crews from Kenilworth, Leamington and Southam attended the blaze in a fourth floor flat.

Firefighters were faced with "intense heat, zero visibility and severe fire conditions" and the presence of hanging electrical cables made searching for the fire and people extremely difficult.

A post on Kenilworth Fire Station's Facebook page says : "Throughout the incident a total of eight firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the fire, search for trapped people in the block and cut away and damp down.

"Thankfully there were no persons trapped and all persons were soon accounted for."

The Red Cross Fire & Emergency Support Service, also based at Kenilworth, attended the incident to assist the occupier.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.