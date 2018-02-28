Second stage of controversial Crackley Triangle plan in Kenilworth approved

The finer details of a controversial 93-home plan in Kenilworth were approved by councillors yesterday (Tuesday).

The homes, to be built on land known as 'Crackley Triangle' off Common Lane, have already been agreed in principle.

And despite objections from Kenilworth Town Council over electric vehicles, flooding risks, the location of affordable homes on the site and the visibility of the houses from Coventry Road, Warwick District Council's planning committee voted the plans through.

Kenilworth town councillor George Illingworth, who spoke on behalf of the council at the meeting, said: "I didn't really expect to win that one.

"I still have a concern that the tall (three-storey) building is still on the edge of the development. The applicant said it's in the lowest part of the edge, but if it's on the edge, it's on the edge.

"And the affordable housing is still as far from a bus stop as you can get.

"But the electric vehicle charging and the drainage problems we were reassured about."

56 of the houses will be for the private market, and 37 will be 'affordable' or below market value.

Of the affordable homes, 20 will be rented out, and 17 will be shared accommodation. All of them are towards the back of the site away from Common Lane.

The site will consist of 10 one-bed, 28 two-bed, 21 three-bed, 18 four-bed and 16 five-bed houses.

All of the homes will be linked by a single road which loops round on itself, and is accessed via a narrow bridge off Common Lane in between the current bridges over the railway and the Greenway.

Warwick District Council officers had recommended the plans be approved.

In their report, they said: "The proposals would have an acceptable impact on the living conditions of nearby dwellings and would provide a satisfactory living environment for future occupants."

Work has already started to build the access bridge. Cllr Illingworth said the site was 'chaos' at the moment.

And construction vehicles are using part of the Greenway to access the site, angering nearby residents.