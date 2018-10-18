Section of Europa Way between Leamington and M40 will close for weekend in November

A weekend closure has been planned for a section of Europa Way in Leamington as part of the ongoing program of road works in the area.

The closure, between the Greys Mallory roundabout and the Gallows Hill / Harbury Lane roundabout, is planned for the first weekend of November to carry out road crossings for the utility services.

The road will be closed from 8am on Saturday 3rd November and is expected to reopen by 6am on Monday 5th November. A suggested traffic diversion route will be in place.

A weekend road closure of Gallows Hill to divert utility services took place in September with the work completed on time.

Works on the initial road schemes that form the first strand of a major programme of highway and sustainable transport improvements to Europa Way between the M40 and Leamington Spa are "progressing well and are on schedule", Warwickshire County Council has said.

The scheme located between Olympus Avenue and the Shires Retail Park roundabout to construct a new signalised junction which will provide access to the Myton Green development, along with widening approximately 450 metres of Europa Way, is expected to be completed in September 2019.

The scheme to the south of the Gallows Hill roundabout, which involves the construction of a signalised junction and widening of approximately 400 metres of Europa Way, is expected to be completed in June 2019.

The new junction will provide access into the developments on either side of Europa Way.

Both schemes are being funded by the developers of the adjacent housing sites, but are being delivered by Warwickshire County Council.

The Europa Way programme includes a £3.6 million contribution from the Government’s Local Growth Fund through the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The council has said that it "is working closely with the developers to minimise the traffic disruption associated with the construction of the schemes and the developments, however traffic management will be required at times".

Cllr Jeff Clarke, the council's portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “The works on Europa Way have got off to a good start and whilst there will inevitably be some travel disruption during construction we are working hard to keep this to an absolute minimum.

“This area is key to Warwickshire’s economy and it needs a robust transport infrastructure if we are to attract and retain businesses and the employment they bring.

"The transport improvements around Europa Way will benefit both residents and businesses by reducing congestion and journey times, while the sustainable travel improvements will give people a greater range of travel options.”

Martin Yardley, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “Businesses and residents will benefit once the programme of work is completed which, in turn, will boost the local economy and encourage growth. Reducing travelling times will benefit the area and region as a whole since this is one of the important gateways into Leamington and Warwick.”

Europa Way provides a key route between the M40 and Leamington and Warwick and regularly has traffic congestion, particularly at peak times.

House building and employment growth along Europa Way and the wider south Warwick and Leamington area is putting even more pressure on the transport network in this area.

During the works, motorists are being advised to consider changing their travel patterns to avoid delays to their journey.

This could include changing travel times, taking alternative routes, using a different form of travel or even car sharing.

Further information on the programme is available by clicking here .

Advice and information on alternative travel options is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel.