A road has been closed to traffic near Stoneleigh after a 'serious' crash this lunchtime.

Stoneleigh Road has been closed in both directions by Warwickshire Police after the crash took place on the bridge over the A46.

Police have said it is likely to be closed for some time.

The exact details of what happened in the crash are not yet known.

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for an update.