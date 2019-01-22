Severe weather forecast means all homeless in Warwick district can access council-run shelter

All homeless people in Warwick district are eligible for council-ran accommodation tonight due to the very cold weather forecast for tonight.

Warwick District Council has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol due to the temperature being predicted to drop below freezing overnight.

This means rough sleepers can access council-ran accommodation tonight, as well as tomorrow night if the temperature remains low.

Rough sleepers are advised to head to the hostel at William Walsgrove House in Lillington Road for accommodation.

The council's website states: "We have arrangements to provide accommodation for people who are sleeping rough in severe weather conditions, subject to certain criteria being met and availability.

"These arrangements are triggered when the night time temperature is predicted to be zero degrees or below."

Anyone wishing to speak to someone at the council should contact the Housing Advice and Homeless Prevention Team on 01926 456129 during office hours (Monday to Thursday 8.45am to 5.15pm, Friday 8.45 am to 4.45pm) or 01926 339577 out of hours.