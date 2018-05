Several calls were received to a shed on fire at allotments in Leamington this afternoon (Friday May 18).

Firefighters were called to the fire at the allotments off Northumberland Road at around 12.50pm.

One crew from Leamington was mobilised to the incident, and on arrival they requested the attendance of a second crew to assist with the fire.

Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours extinguishing the fire and damping down.