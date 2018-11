A silver BMW was broken into by thieves while parked in Kenilworth this week.

Between 6pm and 10pm on Wednesday November 21, the thieves were able to force entry into the BMW which was parked on the roadside at Siddeley Avenue.

Several items were then taken from the vehicle’s boot.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 260 of November 22.