Southam care home residents’ memories in print thanks to student writers

Southam residents of a care home have joined forces with local sixth form students to collaborate on a cross-generational project.

Twelve Princethorpe College Sixth Formers worked with the residents of Tithe Lodge in Southamon the ‘Me Project’ led and co-ordinated by Stratford Literary Festival.

Boosted by sponsorship by Orbit Homes, and in partnership with Warwickshire Library Service, the students worked with nine of the care home’s residents to write up their memoirs.

Over six visits. the students paired-up with a resident, interviewed and recorded their stories and then, on their behalf, wrote up their memoir.

The Festival organisers subsequently collated the finished accounts with personal photographs and then published them in a book.

At a final meeting between the students and residents, the meeting, Director of Stratford Literary Festival, Annie Ashworth, presented copies of the finished memoir books to residents and students.

Annie said, “The Me Project was an opportunity for the residents to share their memories from the past.

“The residents at Tithe Lodge have a huge amount to give; their lives have included many incredible experiences and they have so many stories to tell.

Princethorpe’s Sixth Form students have shown such interest and commitment to the project and it has really encouraged the residents to open up and share their memories.

“The finished memoirs are a marvellous read and for posterity we have also presented copies to the Warwickshire archives.”

David Constable, one of the residents whose fascinating memoirs tell of his life as one of 22 children said: “Over the years I have done a lot of charity work. It’s been really nice to meet Eleanor and Jade and to share my life with them.”

Betty McKay, who shared her experiences of growing up in wartime added: “Hannah has been such a patient girl, of course I did have to censor some of my memories, but there were still plenty of interesting stories left to tell”

Former soldier, Derek Haden explained: “This is the first time I have spoken of some of the events in my life.”

His memoir author, Sixth Former Hannah, added: ”It has been amazing to hear Derek’s tales.”

Olga Baskerville also shared her wartime memories, she said: “I am not good on dates now, but when I look back the memories are really clear.

Maddie has been wonderful to talk to.”

Maddie added: “I have really enjoyed talking to Olga, hearing about her life has brought the Second World War vividly to life.”

Princethorpe College’s Assistant Head of Sixth Form, Rod Isaacs explained, “It has been a real privilege to be a part of the Me Project.

“It has benefited our pupils tremendously.

“I could see that our Sixth Formers were genuinely attentive and interested in the many rich memories and experiences that someone, often 70 years their senior, was sharing with them.

“When you read through these memoirs in their final printed form, it is really very moving and inspiring.”

This is the second memoir project Stratford Literary Festival has worked on in conjunction with Orbit Homes.

In March 2018 they undertook a similar exercise with Briar Croft residential home in Stratford-Upon-Avon.

Taking part in the Me Project this time were Tithe Lodge residents: Olga Baskerville, David Constable, Deirdre Dunbar, Myckee Finch, Derek Haden, Betty McKay, Barry Newbold, Terry Plummer and Gordon Sharples.

Writing up the memoirs were Princethorpe College Sixth Formers: Frances Bromwich, Elizabeth Carr, Meerah Chauhan, Eloise Dowell, Maddie Downey, Eleanor Makepeace, Hannah Owens, Hannah Porter, Harriet Simms, Izzy Simpson, Maya Spence and Jade Swan.

The next Stratford Literary Festival, which will celebrate its 12th year in 2019, will take place from 28 April – 5 May 2019.

The Festival is the highlight of the regional calendar and one of the most significant literary festivals in the UK, attracting thousands of people who share one passion: a love of books, writing and reading.

The project formed part of their on-going outreach programme.

For further information please visit www.stratlitfest.co.uk