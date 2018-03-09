Southam pupils open new chapter of reading thanks to housing developer’s donation

Staff and pupils at Southam Primary School have celebrated World Book Day with a donation from a house builder for new books.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands handed over £1,000 to the school as apart of the global celebration of reading.

World Book Day aims to encourage more children to love books and the donation will go towards providing pupils with new books for each class’ reading area.

EmmaLongworth, Headteacher of Southam Primary School, which is located near to the developer’s Lilley Meadow development said: “I would like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey on behalf of everyone at our school - we really appreciate their donation.

“Books are a great way to fire up children’s imaginations and to teach them about the world around them, so it’ll be lovely to provide the children with new material.”

Anne Wallace, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “World Book Day is a great opportunity to celebrate books and reading.

“We recognise how valuable it is for young children to enjoy reading and hope that the scheme will inspire the children and fuel their imaginations.”

Taylor Wimpey has recently launched a new book aimed at children.

‘How we build your home with Millie Mortar and Handy Andy’ aims to educate children about the house building process.

Taylor Wimpey has donated 90 copies of their new book for years three and four.